Watford 1-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
  • Watford registered their 20th Premier League point against Newcastle, more than they have managed against any other side in the competition (won five, drawn five, lost three).

  • Newcastle are the first team to fail to win any of their first six games of a Premier League season on as many as six different occasions, with the Magpies also doing so in 1999-00, 2003-04, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19.

  • Watford are without a clean sheet in 16 Premier League games, only twice enduring such runs (19 in September 2019 and 20 in March 2000).