Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Aberdeen: What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "When you wear that Aberdeen jersey, and you're in Europe, you need to try to show that mentality, desire, fight, tactical knowhow, and I thought they did all that in abundance tonight.

"That is a terrific team we faced out there, full of top players. They worked extremely hard, stuck to the tactical plan, and in the last 10 minutes, we could have nicked a draw there.

"I trust my players. They're a good bunch, and it's frustrating when it's a set-play and a penalty that's cost you. If they unlock you with a brilliant but of play or stick one in the top corner, but that set-play was really frustrating on our behalf.

"In Europe you need to be disciplined. It's a good performance, and we're disappointed that we didn't come away with anything, but we need to move onto a big game on Sunday.

"It's hard to press really high, and get after a team of that quality, but we got our press right and tried to transition on them quick.

"We've shown already in the three European games that we can compete against top teams."