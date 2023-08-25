Game of weekend: Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Two Premiership sides quick out the blocks this season are Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Well have carried on where they left off last term with some solid league performances, but their Viaplay Cup run was halted by St Mirren last weekend.

Killie pulled off the result of the second round by knocking out holders Celtic, having also beaten Rangers in their league opener.

Results in fixtures like Sunday's could prove crucial to both sides' hopes of finishing in the top six come May.

There's also history of drama between these two. Last term, 10-man Kilmarnock fought back from two goals down in December to salvage an incredible 2-2 draw, and Callum Slattery's sumptuous free-kick earned Well a last-gasp point at Rugby Park.

More of that please, chaps...

Read the rest of the weekend Premiership picks