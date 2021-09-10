Team news: Arsenal v Norwich

Arsenal quartet Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Ben White are all back in training and available to play.

Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt because of illness, Mohamed Elneny is out with a hamstring injury and the suspended Granit Xhaka has stayed in Switzerland due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Norwich City have no new injury concerns for the trip to Emirates Stadium.

Christos Tzolis, Bali Mumba and Przemyslaw Placheta could feature following injury or illness.

