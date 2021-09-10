'We have, on paper, a pretty fabulous team'

United fan and The Vaccines singer Justin Young takes on Lawro in this week's predictions and says he is relishing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But, even with the return of the famous number seven, he is unsure what to expect from the Reds this season.

"Once again we are starting a campaign with what looks like, on paper, a pretty fabulous team - maybe even more so with the return of CR7," he told BBC Sport.

"But it has been almost 10 years in the relative wilderness for us now so, like many United fans, I have gone from expecting us to win something every season to now really feeling like I am going to be perpetually disappointed.

"I am not a natural optimist to be honest with you. We have a great team, and some great players but I just don't know yet how we will do. I am not sure I know enough about how we are going to set up and play this season.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a United legend, and I had posters of him on my wall when I was growing up.

"He will forever be a United great and forever be a hero to me but, given the time he has had as manager and the starting line-up he now has, I think it is on him to deliver now, and start proving the people who doubt him wrong."

See how Justin and Lawro think United and the rest of the results will go this weekend