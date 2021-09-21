'Outstanding' Kovacic one of two Blues selected
- Published
Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic are the two Chelsea players included in Garth Crooks' team of the week after the Blues stretched their unbeaten Premier League start to five games with a comfortable 3-0 win at Tottenham.
Silva: I half expected Spurs to expose Thiago Silva. He is, after all, 36. However, after 49 minutes it was Silva who had exposed Spurs. The Brazilian defender is renowned for attacking set-pieces in the opposition penalty area but, alas, Tottenham couldn't have watched the Chelsea video!
Kovacic: This lad has been outstanding all season for Chelsea. Quietly getting on with things and allowing the stars of the show to take the glory. However, make no mistake, Mateo Kovacic is at the heart of Chelsea's success these days.
Read what else Garth had to say about Silva and Kovacic plus find out which other players made it in to his team of the week