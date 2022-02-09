Confirmed team news: Tottenham v Southampton
Antonio Conte sticks with the same Tottenham side that beat Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday, with new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski on the bench.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Kane.
Southampton make 10 changes to the side that scraped through in extra-time against Coventry, with only James Ward-Prowse keeping his place.
Goalkeeper Fraser Forster and defenders Romain Perraud, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu all come in, while Oriol Romeu and Stuart Armstrong join Ward-Prowse in midfield, with Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams and Armando Broja named in attack.