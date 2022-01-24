Your thoughts on Chelsea's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Chelsea so far - who should Thomas Tuchel buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Nnorom: Broja should be brought back to Chelsea. Sell Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic. But it all depends on what Tuchel wants. He should be given a chance to build his team.

Kevin: Lukaku and Werner just haven't worked, Chelsea still need a goalscorer to kill games off. The Dream would be Haaland, but why not look at Vlahovic at Fiorentina. Other than that, ensuring Rudiger or Christensen signs an extension is main priority, or we'll have to completely rebuild backline for next season.

Tim: Chelsea are window shopping, as many of us do, but with little intent unless a truly perfect acquisition becomes available. In this weird season of congestion and exhaustion, it’s sensible: Why add more squad players without improving the team? Solving the Lukaku problem is more urgently needed if he is to become part of the future.

Philip: Chelsea are always far behind the other big clubs with pulling in new blood. If we get our own good players through the Chelsea academy we let them go way too soon. Not sure what's wrong with the Blues in the market. The Premier League is littered with great players we got rid of.

