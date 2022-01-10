Hasenhuttl on FA Cup impact, St Mary's & Brentford
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Brentford on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tino Livramento is “day-to-day” with his knee injury. With no fit right-back, Hasenhuttl says he “will find a solution like always”. Meanwhile, Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu are back after Covid-19 and suspension respectively.
Playing for 90 minutes with only 10 men against Swansea in the FA Cup will “definitely have cost energy” but Hasenhuttl will not change Saints’ approach: “We had a very tough game but that’s how it is. We are known for our intensity and tomorrow we will be ready to go again.”
He is pleased with a record of just one defeat at St Mary’s this season but wants more wins from his team: “It’s important for us at home, especially when you are in the lead, not to drop points. The next step in tight games is to score a second or third goal when we’re one up.”
On how Brentford have adapted to the Premier League: “It’s not a coincidence that they are performing at a high level. It comes down to very good work in years before. We have played them a number of times at our training ground during international breaks in recent years so we know them well.”