T﻿ransfer news: Ten Hag confident on landing Mount

Gossip column graphic

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to move to Old Trafford as part of a summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Crystal Palace are considering a loan bid for Blues and England Under-19 midfielder Lewis Hall, 18. (Mail)

Chelsea have opened talks over a deal to sign 22-year-old Uruguay and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (90min)

Other midfield targets for Chelsea include Brighton's 24-year-old Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister and 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo. (Guardian)

