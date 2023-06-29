Josh Ginnelly's decision to leave Hearts is "one of the toughest" the forward has ever had to make.

The 26-year-old, who scored 13 goals and provided seven assists last term, has opted for "a different challenge" after spending three years at Tynecastle, where he has "made friends for life".

"I'm so proud to have played for this amazing club," Ginnelly said on social media. "I feel so proud to look back and see how far we've come over the last three years.

"Thank you to all of the staff who coached me through injuries and helped me through one of the toughest times of my career.

"Finally, thanks to all of the fans that have stuck by me throughout. You've made my time at Hearts and I'II forever be grateful for the uplifts and constant support."