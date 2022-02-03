Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has described the Whites' season so far as a mixed bag.

"Up and down, a rollercoaster, typical Leeds United! Matteo said. "I'm still waiting for that proper 90-minute performance. We've had glimpses of it."

ButMatteo, who spent four years at Elland Road, book-ended by reaching a Champions League semi-final and relegation to the Championship, has singled out two players for special praise this year.

"The standout players again for me are the goalkeeper (Illan Meslier), who for a young a lad has been absolutely outstanding all season, and also Stuart Dallas," he said. "He always ends up playing against the best players in certain positions wherever he plays and he just seems to manage it so well."

With the transfer window now closed Matteo reflected that "another good thing is that Rapha (Raphinha) has not gone and Kalvin (Phillips) has not gone".

He continued: "We're talking about two players who could walk into most teams. But at the moment they're playing for Leeds so let's get the best out of them while we've got them. I'm hoping they do stay and play for Leeds for the next 10 years but we don't know that do we?

"Let's be honest, no-one knows what's round the corner, especially in football."

Matteo, who is recovering from a brain tumour diagnosed in 2019, will be speaking at a special event with his former United team-mate Mark Viduka to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity and Ahead Of The Game Foundation on March 11 at Elland Road.