Your Norwich gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Norwich transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Canaries are in a race with Southampton and Watford to sign 19-year-old Lewes winger Ollie Tanner. Norwich have have been making regular checks on Tanner, who was an Arsenal and Charlton youth player before joining Bromley’s academy. (Football Insider), external

Queens Park Rangers' in-form striker Lyndon Dykes is another target for Dean Smith but, once again, a number of Premier League clubs have shown interest, included relegation rivals Newcastle. (Team Talk), external

Todd Cantwell could become Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's second January signing, as the Telegraph, external reports the midfielder could sign for the Magpies this month.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

What do you make of Norwich's transfer window so far? Let us know here.