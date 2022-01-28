Your Albion gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Aston Villa transfer gossip to drop so far:

Brighton continue to monitor Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli with a view to making a loan move for the 25-year-old but Burnley, Everton and Newcastle are also linked with the Englishman. (Mail) , external

In terms of possible outgoings, midfielder Yves Bissouma is the subject of interest from Newcastle. (Mirror) , external

Portuguese side Braga have turned down a bid for Spain forward Abel Ruiz (90min), external

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Happy with how Albion's transfer window is shaping up? Have your say here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.