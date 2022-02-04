Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Brazilian wing-back Kenedy has a huge opportunity to find his feet at Stamford Bridge after returning from his fifth loan spell away from the club.

The 25-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2015 but has failed to cement his place with the Blues under five different managers.

With first choice full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell out with long-term injuries, Tuchel says he is happy to give Kenedy the chance to stake a claim for a starting position.

“He’s very talented and this is a huge opportunity for him,” he said. “He got a second chance here and he wants to take it.

“His duty now is to get fit and then we need to give him some minutes, whatever that looks like. It’s about having the right mentality and mindset to take the opportunities when they come.

“He will fight for a place and I expect others to take on that fight too to stop him from taking their place in the team.”

