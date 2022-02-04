Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's FA Cup predictions is Mobo-winning rapper Mist, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan.

Mist grew up in Birmingham but became a United fan after trying to emulate one of their most famous strike partnerships, Treble-winners Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole.

"That was my era and I was a striker as well," he said. "I had a mate who I was very close to who I played up front with and we just tried to link up like they did.

"The 1999 Champions League final is probably my favourite moment as a United fan. I still remember my nerves watching it. That's where football is good, because it gives you so many great memories from different times in your life.

"The FA Cup that year was the same - the Ryan Giggs solo goal against Arsenal in the semi-final was another of those moments you can tell people about years later.

"It feels like all I ever tell youngsters these days is that we used to be that good, and that they should have been there back in the day!"

