Chilwell injury could prompt January action

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea's recent run of top-class form, arguably the best during Thomas Tuchel's reign to date, which included a dominating win at Leicester and Juventus' biggest ever Champions League defeat away from home (4-0) has been tempered somewhat by the news that Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season through injury.

Chilwell suffered cruciate damage to his knee during the game on Tuesday and will be sorely missed as it is arguably his and Reece James' recent development on the flanks that has enabled Chelsea to take their attacking game to a new level to get the maximum out of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in the centre of the park.

The latter was also taken off with an injury against Juve, worryingly so given his recent struggles with fitness and the team's reliance on him covering ground all over the pitch.

The mood in the squad remains high, while Romelu Lukaku could return on Sunday in the high stakes game against Manchester United.

Marcos Alonso is an able deputy, while club captain Cesar Azipilicueta may see more game time there given much of his early time at the club was spent at left-back, barely missing a beat when taking over from Ashley Cole.

If the worst fears are realised with Chilwell, expect to see the club look at transfer options in January, while another Cobham youth product Ian Maatsen has been around the first team since making his debut in a League Cup tie two years ago. The left-back is currently on loan at Coventry.