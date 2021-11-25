Chelsea v Manchester United: Last time out

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

United slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after Thomas Tuchel's rugged Chelsea side snuffed them out in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

In a game of few chances, the Reds thought they had been awarded a first-half penalty when Callum Hudson-Odoi handled in the box but referee Stuart Atwell overturned his decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

David de Gea saved well from Hakim Ziyech and his Chelsea counterpart Edouard Mendy denied Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

The game continued the home side's unbeaten start under new boss Tuchel, as well as maintaining United's impressive away record.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were toothless against other members of the so-called big six last season and their inability to score against Chelsea in either outing in 2020-21 is something interim manager Michael Carrick will want to address this weekend.