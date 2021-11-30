Tuesday talking point: A busy December awaits

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea drew the short straw in the 'Not Playing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United' sweepstake and almost paid the price for a profligate first-half performance on Sunday when Callum Hudson-Odoi, among others, saw chances saved by David de Gea, while Antonio Rudiger crashed a shot against the bar.

The latter was also guilty of missing a chance in added time on top of injury time at the end of the game, but that is not what the German is being paid for. Meanwhile, his contract talks are still up in the air…

Jorginho made up for his assist for Jadon Sancho and recent international penalty misses for Italy with an assured spot-kick to limit the damage with Liverpool and Manchester City winning to close the gap at the top of the table.

His midfield partner Ruben Loftus-Cheek continued his recent run of good form to ensure N'Golo Kante was not too keenly missed. The absence of Ben Chilwell was more difficult to evaluate. Thomas Tuchel seems optimistic that the elegant wing-back could return come January, but ACL injuries are notoriously tricky to treat.

The Blues now face a run of three away games at the start of December, including London derbies at old favourite Claudio Ranieri's Watford and an emergent West Ham, while likely still needing a win at Zenit St Petersburg to ensure topping their Champions League group.

The games are coming thick and fast now. Fortunately, the Club World Cup has been pushed back until next year.