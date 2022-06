Relegated Burnley expect captain Ben Mee, 32, to leave this summer, creating a big hole at the club with vice-captain and fellow English defender James Tarkowski, 29, also set to depart. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Everton are confident of signing Tarkowski, as they and Aston Villa lead the chase for the centre-back. (Mail), external

