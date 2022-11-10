P﻿ep Guardiola was pleased with his side's performance as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez saw Manchester City beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

C﻿helsea had lost two of their last three heading into Wednesday's game, but Guardiola said that doesn't make City's win any less impressive.

He said: "Knowing the opponent and the quality they have, I am more than pleased. I am happy for all the performance of the players.

"We suffered because they are so good. When they gain the ball and they drive 40 metres we cannot defend that, they are really good.

"It doesn't matter what happened in their last results, they are a fantastic team and I am happy to be in the next round."

Kalvin Phillips came on in the second half and played 40 minutes - his first appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery in September.

Guardiola said: "Kalvin made a good 40 minutes. He didn't play for a long time but he played with incredible personality.

"Of course he has to get some things, that is normal, but in the second part of the season we need him because Rodri cannot do it all the time."