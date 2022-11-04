Leicester City have been scouting Lorient's French midfielder Enzo le Fee, 22, as a possible replacement for Arsenal target Youri Tielemans. (90min), external

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta says he "will look at everything" regarding January reinforcements as they aim to maintain a title challenge. (Express), external

He also wants to bring players of "another level" to Emirates Stadium, with Orlando City's Uruguay winger Facundo Torres, 22, and Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, topping their list of targets. (Mail), external

