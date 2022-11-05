Analysis: Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth
By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport
For long spells at Leeds, Bournemouth were within touching distance of a first ever win at Elland Road.
By the end and after a chaotic 90 minutes, the Cherries had created some unwanted history.
Having blown a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Tottenham the previous week, Bournemouth became the first side in Premier League history to suffer back-to-back defeats despite leading by two goals after allowing a 3-1 lead to slip at Leeds.
They have conceded an alarming 32 goals in 14 matches and look like a side in desperate need of a reset after a fourth straight defeat.
Fortunately they only have one more top-flight game - at home to Everton on 12 November - before the Premier League takes a break for the World Cup.
Against Leeds, there were few positives for interim manager Gary O'Neil and his shell-shocked players.
However, Marcus Tavernier got a goal and two assists - the most goal involvements by a Bournemouth player in a Premier League match since April 2019, when Callum Wilson scored two and assisted one against Southampton.