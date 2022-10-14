Aberdeen have close to a full squad for Hearts' visit, with midfielder Callum Roberts their only injury absentee.

Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin is suspended for a Hearts team whose injury problems escalated during their 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina on Thursday.

Australia full-back Nathaniel Atkinson is a major doubt after aggravating a foot injury, while wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven, plus defender Michael Smith, did not travel to Italy because of injury.

Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime all remain on the sidelines, but midfielder Robert Snodgrass is available again after being ineligible for the Europa Conference League game.

