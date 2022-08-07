Will Leicester strengthen this window?

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

There are 25 days to go before the deadline on 1 September but the question remains: will Leicester sign a player this transfer window?

The Foxes, the only team in the Premier League not to strengthen this summer, fielded a team of familiar faces against Brentford.

All appeared to be going well as they established a 2-0 lead before Brentford fought back to take a point.

Brendan Rodgers has reached a pivotal point in his three-year reign at the King Power Stadium which has included an FA Cup triumph, two top-five finishes, and a European semi-final.

There is so much talent in his squad but there is a sense that momentum has been lost after a dormant summer in the transfer market.

The manner in which they allowed a 2-0 lead slip in front of their own fans will not have helped the mood before a run of tough games which includes Arsenal (away), Chelsea (away) and Manchester United (home) between now and 1 September.