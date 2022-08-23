After the thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City, Garth Crooks has picked two Newcastle players in his team of the week.

Kieran Trippier

It was one hell of a performance by the team captain and the highlight was a superbly taken free-kick.

Trippier, who was clearly prepared to put himself on the line for his team - and nearly did. The tackle on Kevin de Bruyne was cynical and reckless and the original red card should not have been rescinded.

He said it was not his intention to hurt De Bruyne but to stop the player. It is a point I understand but it's irrelevant because it was the cynicism that should have been punished, not just the tackle. Video evidence doesn't just give the referee a second and third chance to look at the offence but to analyse his decision. It is the referee's opinion that matters and the referee's decision that is final.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Occasionally you come across players that can make things happen in a football match and Saint-Maximin is certainly one of them.

You can feel the air of expectancy at St James' Park every time the Frenchman gets the ball. It was the same when Paul Gascoigne, Chris Waddle and David Ginola played there. The Newcastle fans love their ball players. Saint-Maximin is in the same mould. He was at the heart of everything Newcastle could do to hurt Manchester City.

He set up Miguel Almiron to score, took City apart to assist Callum Wilson to score and caused abject panic in the visitor's ranks which led to the free-kick for Trippier to score. A touch of class.

Find out who else made Garth's team of the week here