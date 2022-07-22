Steve Cooper's phone has been busy this summer.

The Forest boss has beavered away on strengthening his squad, snapping up hungry young talent from across the continent.

Jesse Lingard is different. Here is a 29-year-old with 32 caps for England and 30 goals in the Premier League. He brings star quality, intrigue and, presumably, a desire to prove people wrong.

But what will he bring on the pitch?

His best return came with West Ham, in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

There, he bagged nine goals in 16 games, as well as five assists. He was mainly used in a number 10 role behind a lone striker and it worked to devastating effect.

It's been a different story at Manchester United, where his versatility to operate across the forward line has counted against him.

He tended to be introduced as a second-half sub as either right or left forward and was rarely trusted to deliver from a central position.

Indeed, last season he also made 16 appearances but only played 355 minutes - as opposed to 1,400 the year before - with just two goals to his name.

During England's stunning run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, Lingard operated in a central three with Ashley Young and Jordan Henderson, dovetailing with Dele Alli in support of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

For Forest, he will bring seniority to the attack, perhaps slotting in behind record signing Taiwo Awoniyi alongside Brennan Johnson.

Lingard has been much coveted since the end of his 20-year association with United - how Cooper slots him in may be instrumental in whether Forest hit the ground running in the Premier League.