Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has sought to dampen rumours about the future of Jack Harrison by emphasising the winger's desire to stay at Elland Road.

Harrison, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, external, was asked about his future following the pre-season friendly against Aston Villa at the weekend and said: "We'll have to see."

But Marsch, speaking at a news conference before the Whites take on Crystal Palace in Perth on Friday, said: "I think Jack unintentionally brought attention to the whole situation because, for sure, his intention is to be with us.

"We listen to lots of offers. There's always interest in our players because we have quality players.

"I'm sure Jack will have his chance to give his side of things, but I know he's happy here. He loves playing for the club."

Harrison has spent four years at Leeds, initially on loan before making the permanent switch from Manchester City last summer.

He has scored 28 goals in 166 appearances for the club.