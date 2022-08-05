Roberts aims to improve his vital statistics

Callum Roberts is ready to turn stats geek this season to hit peak performance for Aberdeen after snubbing other others to move to Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old winger, who signed from Notts County last month and is one of 10 new arrivals this summer, knows his numbers have to add up if he's to cement a starting spot.

Roberts, who had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock in the second half of the 2016-17 season where he "got to know the league pretty well", made his Dons debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat by champions Celtic at Parkhead last Sunday.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of St Mirren, the former Newcastle player said: "When my agent said Aberdeen there was only one choice and I wanted to go right away.

"I like getting on the ball, running at players, going one-v-one, scoring goals, creating goals.

"Obviously statistics now are a big factor in an attacker's game so I want to get my stats as high as I can.

"You have to be aware of stats. If you are a winger who doesn't score many or create much you don't really have a chance of playing at the highest level you can."