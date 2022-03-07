Manchester United's 4-1 loss to Manchester City shows how far the club has fallen, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "They were humiliated. That was the problem.

"It was a complete capitulation in the second half and I think the levels of difference between the two clubs is so stark and so bleak from a Manchester United perspective.

"I don’t think you would take a single Manchester United player into that Manchester City team. That probably tells you everything you need to know.

"I don’t quite get what Manchester United have been doing for the last five, six, seven years. They have slipped so far behind the elite clubs now. I sort of feel a bit brutal but what has Ralf Rangnick achieved since he came in? What was the culture reset under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about? Why isn’t the defence any better than it was when we know that has been the major issue at the club?

"The back four in the derby cost £180m. It’s not like there has been a lack of investment. They have bought new players but nothing has got better and it just seems to be a club that has no direction from the top.

"I think Rangnick is like the supply teacher that has come in and has no real authority. They are a complete and utter mess."

