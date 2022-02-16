Norwich striker Adam Idah says the conveyor belt of talent that has come through the Canaries’ academy can act as a driving force to inspire the next crop – just like it did for him.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Carrow Road, making 27 appearances in all competitions and scoring his first Premier League goal in the 2-1 win over Everton in January.

“All the players around me – Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell – were players that I wanted to be like,” Idah told the club website., external

“Luckily enough I am able to share the pitch with them now or play against them so the academy did me the world of good.

“When I was in the under-18s, the under-23s, looking up to Max, Ben, Jamal and Todd, that is where I wanted to be and I knew there was a pathway because they have been through what I’ve been through.

“The structure that we have at this club is great for young players. It gives you the belief that if you do work hard enough, you will get your chance.”