Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Brighton have lost five consecutive league matches for the first time since April 2007 in League One.

Liverpool’s second goal saw them become just the second side to reach 2,000 Premier League goals after Manchester United (2,176).

Only Steven Gerrard (212) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Liverpool than Mo Salah (115 goals, 43 assists), with the Egyptian joining Robbie Fowler on 158 goal involvements for the Reds in the competition.