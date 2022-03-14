Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Brighton have lost five consecutive league matches for the first time since April 2007 in League One.
Liverpool’s second goal saw them become just the second side to reach 2,000 Premier League goals after Manchester United (2,176).
Only Steven Gerrard (212) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Liverpool than Mo Salah (115 goals, 43 assists), with the Egyptian joining Robbie Fowler on 158 goal involvements for the Reds in the competition.
Brighton’s Adam Lallana has been substituted on and substituted off in four Premier League games (twice against Liverpool with the Seagulls), a joint-record in Premier League history alongside Keith Gillespie.