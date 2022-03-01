Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not thinking about winning four trophies this season, as his side look to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by winning against Norwich at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in a thrilling Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday and, as well as the FA Cup, are still in a strong position in the Premier League table and knockout stages of the Champions League.

"No team yet in the history of British football has ever won the quadruple because it's really difficult," said Klopp.

"We won the Carabao Cup. We are behind Manchester City in the Premier League, we are playing Norwich tomorrow night after playing 120 minutes on Sunday and then we play West Ham.

"It's not that we are even close to thinking about crazy stuff like that. We just want to try to make sure that the boys are fit enough to face Norwich."