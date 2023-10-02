Muscat 'gets Scottish football' - McCann

Neil McCann believes former team-mate Kevin Muscat has the right qualities for the vacant managerial job at Rangers.

McCann and Muscat helped the Ibrox side win the domestic treble in season 2002-03 and now the latter is being linked with a return to Rangers. Michael Beale vacated the manager's role on Sunday.

Australian Muscat, 50, has won trophies as manager of Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F Marinos.

"He's not new into management, he's not a rookie," McCann told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "He's got titles under his belt.

"As a character, I think he would be a brilliant acquisition. As a presence, he gets Scottish football. He understands the league, he understands the intensity, the rivalry, how to get the job done.

"Is he able to lead? I think he is because personality-wise it fits.

"He'll go through the process, I'd be surprised if he didn't go through the process and get interviewed."

Click here to listen to more from McCann

SNS

Neil McCann and Kevin Muscat in 2003

Related Topics