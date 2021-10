Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Bologna and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, with the fee expected to be in the region of £15m plus add-ons. (The Athletic - subscription needed), external

Spurs are also one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing American Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe. The 20-year-old scored six goals for the German side in the Bundesliga last season. (The Boot Room), external

