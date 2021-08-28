Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told BBC MOTD: "The [Reece James] red card - I'm not even sure any more if it's the rules or not the rules.

"You have to accept the decision. He maybe would have changed his mind with moving pictures.

"In the end it maybe would have stayed the same. I don't like early red cards in general because it spoils the game. In the end it was a tough and hard fight. We showed great resilience and deserved the point.

"It was a hard and a tough one, but a very strong second half defensively."