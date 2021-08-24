Gabriel Jesus: Playing against Manchester City having just lost to Spurs must be like being cornered by a tiger that hasn't eaten for three days. That was the prospect facing Norwich who, at the moment, look like they are in a league they have no business being in.

Everyone seemed to accept that Gabriel Jesus was man of the match and I am inclined to agree. However, I cannot accept a coach, however good he might be, playing a world-class striker on the right of a three-man attack providing assists when he is perfectly capable of scoring goals himself.

If Jesus knows what's good for him he should tell City to either buy Harry Kane and let me play alongside him so we can forge a partnership - or make me your main man. Short of that, I'm off.

