Kettlewell backs Obika to benefit from 'confidence booster'

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes Jon Obika will kick on from the “confidence booster” of scoring the winner against Queen’s Park.

The striker failed to convert a gilt-edged headed chance but gobbled up his next opportunity with a deflected strike for his second goal in three Viaplay Cup outings.

“I would be more concerned if we weren’t creating those opportunities,” said Kettlewell.

“Jon had three or four chances against Elgin, the same against Queen of the South, and he gets his goal today. He probably should have scored the one before it as well.

“What concerns me is when strikers take a step back and don’t go back in to the area. Big Jon isn’t that guy, he know about his personality and how good he is to have about the place.

“He’ll know he should score some of these chances, but I’m glad he’s hit the net a couple of times because it’s a real confidence booster for him.”

Kettlewell admits his side were “ragged and ugly” in possession for much of the opening half hour of a dogged win.

"We can undoubtedly be better performance-wise,” he added. "But I gave the players the task of topping this group and we are doing that and we were better defensively than we were on Tuesday."