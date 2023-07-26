BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast have been discussing Manchester United's search for a new striker.

The United Road blog's Callum Stone believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane would be exactly what they need: "The thing is with [Rasmus] Hojlund there is a lot of potential that we are buying. Harry Kane would be like [Robin] Van Persie, I think he would change the game for us next season.

"I do want Hojlund. It's just that when a player like Kane becomes available you can't really say no and when you've got a £100m asset sat there you can't really fault Tottenham for saying he can't leave for free.

"Whether Levy would deal with United is another thing, whether he would deal with another Premier League club is another thing as well. So the fact that Bayern Munich are interested [is understandable] and probably Paris St-Germain as well considering the Kylian Mbappe situation.

"I'd love Kane at United it just doesn't seem very feasible. It does look like the Hojlund [transfer] is very close to happening, so I think Kane is a little bit of a pipe dream - but why not?"

Presenter Gaz Drinkwater agreed, adding: "I think [Kane] has a Van Persie effect. I don't think he would make United win the league, because I think United are more of a distance behind Man City than they were when Van Persie came to the club, but I think he would certainly transform us.

"If we can get [Kane] on deadline day I would take the risk of dragging it out, but it will leave us in a really difficult position if we don't do it in the end."

