'Unwanted pressure' on Rangers after Killie defeat

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson says that Rangers have to improve following their opening-day league defeat to Kilmarnock, emphasising that they have to "beat the rest" if they want to challenge Celtic for the title.

"I don’t think you can take anything away from Kilmarnock but the harsh reality is, for a positive for Kilmarnock, it has to be a negative for Rangers," Thomson said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"If they have aspirations to get the title back off a really good Celtic team then, the one thing I do know, is that you need to make sure that you beat the rest.

"I see a lot of people talking about the Old Firm games are really important but they become irrelevant if you can’t beat the rest.

"Unfortunately for Rangers, new signings or no new signings, new manager, new x, y, or z, I know that through representing the club, all these things are irrelevant when it comes to the fans. They expect you to win, and that’s it.

"That’s the DNA of the club when it comes to Rangers, it’s winning trophies and winning games and it’s being at the forefront of that league and chasing your arch rivals and unfortunately Celtic got off to a good start and Rangers not so much, it’s brining unwanted attention early on."