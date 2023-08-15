Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport

Putting aside the controversial penalty incident in the closing seconds, Wolves will feel hugely aggrieved not to have come away from Old Trafford on Monday with at least a point.

However, the same old problem of failing to convert chances resurfaced and they were made to pay by Manchester United, in probably the one passage of play when the visitors slightly switched off defensively. That is the difference against the very top sides; when they create a presentable opportunity, they take it and they win the game despite being below par.

But Wolves can take great heart from their display in a losing cause.

It feels unfair to single out players for particular praise when everyone involved contributed, but Nelson Semedo had perhaps one of his best games for the club at right-back, while the midfield duo of Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes were outstanding at breaking up play and recycling possession quickly.

There was a refreshing dynamism about Wolves going forward, too. Their lack of goals has long been a criticism, as has a perceived lethargy in building attacks. Here though, Pedro Neto, Matheus Nunes and Matheus Cunha were not afraid to carry the ball from deep and drive at defenders with speed and confidence.

I expect in time to see Fabio Silva, who looks a different player to the one who left Molineux on loan a year ago, come into the side alongside Cunha up front. He got into some superb positions in the box during his cameo from the bench and tested Andre Onana on a couple of occasions.

Repeat this type of performance regularly - of course adding that clinical edge in the final third - and Wolves will be absolutely fine this season.