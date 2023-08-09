Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s need for new signings is clear for all to see. A squad that last season was short on numbers and the levels of talent and consistency needed in the Premier League, is yet to be given the makeover that Sean Dyche was hoping for.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside after the 1-0 friendly victory over Sporting Lisbon that the club were pursuing a number of options, but also that nothing was imminent.

However, the quicker the Blues can get their business done, the better chance they have of avoiding a season tainted by another tortuous relegation battle.

Bringing in at least another two strikers is the priority. The signing of 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti from Sporting appears to be nearing a successful conclusion. It’s doubtful if he’ll be ready to make his mark in the Premier League yet, but we may be proved wrong.

However, there’s a definite need for a more experienced frontman. Everton’s lack of regular goalscorers in the past two seasons has been the fundamental factor behind them struggling to stay up.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s summer work in Germany will hopefully have given him the building blocks required to maintain his fitness levels over a campaign. But that can’t be guaranteed - and nor can the fitness of any player.

Leicester City’s Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho have both been linked with moves to Goodison. And the latest name to emerge from a long list of potential targets is an exciting one: Paris St-Germain's Hugo Ekitike, the France Under-20 international.

Conor Coady’s loan move not being made permanent came as a surprise, especially given Yerry Mina's departure and the injury problems faced by Ben Godfrey last season. Mason Holgate could also be destined for pastures new, so Everton could do with another centre-back.

Jarrad Branthwaite enjoyed a really valuable loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last term and has been linked with Manchester United. He looked composed when coming off the bench on Saturday and it's a fight between him, Godfrey and Michael Keaneto partner James Tarkowski against Fulham.

New signing Ashley Young may be 38, but his fitness levels are very good. He will offer stability at left-back, as well as being an option at right-back or even emergency centre-back.

If Arnaut Danjuma can shake off the injury that kept him out against Sporting, he can add to Everton’s firepower against the Cottagers. However, Dwight McNeil’s ankle injury is a real blow given the big part he played in in keeping Everton afloat last season. His ability to be a game-changer could once again prove to be crucial over the season.

Everton fans will go to Goodison in hope on Saturday rather than with expectation. Dyche is ready to lead the fight from the front.

