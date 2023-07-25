Sam Surridge has completed a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest to MLS club Nashville SC.

The 24-year-old joined Forest in January 2022 and helped fire the side to promotion to the Premier League.

In all, he found the net 11 times for the Reds in 50 appearances.

Hours before his move was confirmed he posted on social media: "I want to thank everyone associated with Nottingham Forest. Since I arrived here I have felt nothing but serious pride in myself to play for this massive club.

"To be a part of its history on getting promoted back to the Premier League and to retain its status, it’s something I could only have imagined when joining two seasons ago.

"I’d like to give a special mention to the supporters for showing me nothing but love throughout my time.

"Now it’s time to move on and write a new chapter for myself. I want nothing but success for this team and supporters in the future. "