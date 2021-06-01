Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship.

Phillips has seven caps and started all three World Cup qualifiers in March.

There was concern about the 25-year-old's availability after he picked up a shoulder injury in Leeds' 3-1 over West Brom on the final day of Premier League season.

But Phillips makes the 26-man squad, while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White, midfielders Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse, and striker Ollie Watkins miss out.

