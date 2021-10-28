Burnley v Brentford: What does the form show?
Burnley opened the scoring in five different Premier League games this season but have yet to win any of them (three draws, two losses). The Clarets have dropped more points (12) from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this term.
Brentford are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League this season (two wins, two draws) with Hull City the last promoted team to go unbeaten in their first five away Premier League games, in 2008-09. The last team to win as many as three of their first five away games in the competition was Blackpool in 2010-11.
For the fourth time in top-flight history, Burnley failed to win any of their opening nine games of a campaign, also doing so in 1889-90, 1970-71 and 2014-15. In each of those three campaigns, the Clarets also failed to win their 10th game of the season and finished in the bottom two each time.