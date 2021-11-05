West Ham v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Liverpool have scored 19 goals in their first five away Premier League games this season. Only two sides have ever scored more at this stage of an English top-flight season - Manchester United in 1907-08 and Manchester City in 2011-12 (both 20).

West Ham have made the fewest changes to their starting line-up in Premier League games this season (four), while no side have used fewer different players than the Hammers (18). Despite this, only Chelsea (15) and Manchester City (11) have had more different goalscorers than David Moyes’ side this term (nine).