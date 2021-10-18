Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
- Published
Arsenal make one change as Nicolas Pepe replaces Albert Sambi Lokonga, who drops to the bench.
Gabriel Martinelli was a doubt with a minor muscle injury but he's one of the subs today.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli.
A big blow for Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha misses out tonight.
Christian Benteke takes his place, the only change from their 2-2 draw with Leicester before the international break.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Gueye, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard. Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly.