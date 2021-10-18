Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Arsenal make one change as Nicolas Pepe replaces Albert Sambi Lokonga, who drops to the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli was a doubt with a minor muscle injury but he's one of the subs today.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli.