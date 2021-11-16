Jones to remain out for 'few weeks'

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is to remain out for "at least a few weeks" with an eye injury.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury following an accidental collision in training and has already missed the games against Atletico Madrid and West Ham.

“It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period," said club doctor Jim Moxon.

“However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return."