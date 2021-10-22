Chelsea v Norwich: Team news

Chelsea will be without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who both suffered injuries during the midweek Champions League victory over Malmo.

Christian Pulisic is nearing a return to training following an ankle injury but won't feature on Saturday.

Norwich's on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club.

Todd Cantwell, Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann remain out while Przemyslaw Placheta is lacking match fitness.

