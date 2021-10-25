Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

If you’re a neutral, you’ll have wished only the second 45 minutes counted. That’s when The Amex came alive and Brighton started to show why they started Saturday in fourth place.

The first half was when Manchester City were at their ruthless best, though. Picking off Brighton from their own mistakes.

Bernardo Silva the instigator. Taking the ball, driving it forward: left, right, through the middle. Jack Grealish, peeling away, creating space out wide. Phil Foden was in the right place at the right time and scored twice.

City are now eight games unbeaten in the Premier League and look comfortable. They’ve been to Spurs, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool, and now Brighton - coming away with at least a point from all but one of those trips.

It’s Old Trafford in a couple of weeks too and that means in the first half of the season they will have ticked off some of the most difficult away grounds in the Premier League. I think Pep can be satisfied.